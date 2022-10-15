WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.56.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $505.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

