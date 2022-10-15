WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $976,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

