WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 96.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.