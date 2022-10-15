Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 102.1% in September

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,178. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

