Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

