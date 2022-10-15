Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,868,500 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,737.0 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

