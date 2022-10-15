Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,868,500 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,737.0 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wharf Real Estate Investment (WRFRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.