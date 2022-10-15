Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,100

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,701.25 ($44.72).

LON:WTB traded up GBX 38 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,508 ($30.30). 860,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,540.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,636.59. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,942.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

