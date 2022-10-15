Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

