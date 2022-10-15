Wirtual Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $207,233.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

