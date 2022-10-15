Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WOLTF remained flat at $97.51 on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.