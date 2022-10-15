Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.3 days.

WOLTF remained flat at $97.51 on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

