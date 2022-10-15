Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.40 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Worley Cuts Dividend

About Worley

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.