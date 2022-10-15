Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $269.42 or 0.01410216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $61.97 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.24 or 0.27460796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,287,087 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

