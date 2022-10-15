Wrapped Cardano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,552.00 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001908 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion and $33,552.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.89 or 0.27328915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,283,817,461 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36745435 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $80,277.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

