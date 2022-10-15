Wrapped TRON Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and $2.16 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06396931 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,260,944.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

