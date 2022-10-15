XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 6.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 559,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,691,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

