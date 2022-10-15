XRUN (XRUN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $389.96 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. XRUN has a total market cap of $389.96 million and $1.66 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

