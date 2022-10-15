Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

