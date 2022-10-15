Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
