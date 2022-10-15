York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.85

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 77540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YORW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

York Water Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.50.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in York Water by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

