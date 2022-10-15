Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

