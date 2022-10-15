Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $427.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.