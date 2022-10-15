Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $640,957,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $288.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

