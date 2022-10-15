Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 22,346 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Walmart by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $130.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

