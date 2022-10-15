Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.8 %

AMAT stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

