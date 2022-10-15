Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.