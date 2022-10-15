Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

