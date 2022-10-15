Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €29.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.31 ($22.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,788 shares. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.38.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

