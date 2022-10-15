Zambesigold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.50 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003692 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $98,760.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.30 or 0.27475052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010731 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

