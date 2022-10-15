Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003678 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $78.16 million and $91,813.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.66 or 0.27480949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

