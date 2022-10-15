Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.24 and its 200-day moving average is $326.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

