A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.