Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.