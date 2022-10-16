ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ABB stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

