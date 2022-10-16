Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AKR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.
AKR opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 330,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
