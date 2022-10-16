Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of ACRDF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

