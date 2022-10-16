Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Adecco Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

