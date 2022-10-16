AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

