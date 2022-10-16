Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.1 %

ALX opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.85. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.