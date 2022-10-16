Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

