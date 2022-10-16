Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €267.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €167.42 ($170.84) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €187.02.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

