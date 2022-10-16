Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of APT stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.