Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.92.
Ameresco Stock Down 2.9 %
AMRC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Ameresco
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
