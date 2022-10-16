American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.