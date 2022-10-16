American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

