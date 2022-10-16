Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

