Analysts Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.6 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

