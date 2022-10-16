Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $350.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.