Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 3.59.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.