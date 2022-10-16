Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 52.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

