Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

