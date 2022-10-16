Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,448,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,648,000 after buying an additional 1,885,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

